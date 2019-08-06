Regency Centers (REG) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Lifted Holding by $4.05 Million; As Masco (MAS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Robecosam Ag Cut by $15.95 Million Its Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 60,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 935,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.14 million, up from 875,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 481,245 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 408,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 341,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 749,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 1.30 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 60,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 684,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.65M for 13.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Inv Gru Limited Com holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 151,553 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Moore Mngmt Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dubuque Bancorporation & stated it has 187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,070 are held by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd. Crystal Rock Mgmt has invested 2.92% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 1.18 million were reported by Lakewood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 43,441 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 58,782 are held by Dnb Asset As. Mirae Asset Global Comm has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 6,980 shares. Montag A And Assocs Incorporated holds 0.33% or 90,008 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Company owns 453,775 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 137 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt accumulated 82,123 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 250,046 shares to 54,855 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 7,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,444 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

