Regency Centers (REG) Is At $69.14 Formed Wedge; RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Has 1.15 Sentiment

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 91 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 79 sold and trimmed holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 156.90 million shares, down from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding RLJ Lodging Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 61 Increased: 65 New Position: 26.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) formed wedge up with $72.60 target or 5.00% above today’s $69.14 share price. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has $11.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 59,524 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.05 million for 18.01 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Regency Centers Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 3.63 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 860,778 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Investment holds 3,625 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 35,246 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 10.95M shares. 4,550 were reported by Thomas White Limited. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 92,585 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.04% stake. Css Lc Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 16,227 shares. 2,168 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Franklin holds 0.01% or 377,923 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 0.03% or 37,199 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 328,839 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 145,200 shares.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$17.96, Is RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RLJ.PA: The Most Mispriced Preferred Stock Yields 7.7% And Has Big Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 03, 2019.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $118.10 million for 6.56 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 18.77 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust for 80,836 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 1.61 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.63% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.96 million shares.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 130,013 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,250 activity.