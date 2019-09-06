Regency Centers (REG) Holding Held by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Has Raised by $1.02 Million Its Holding

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 242,749 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.90M, up from 234,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 497,560 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 114,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 21,231 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Llc has invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct invested in 3.43% or 29,028 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 21,082 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt invested in 1.15% or 14,385 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 550,622 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability invested in 1.04% or 19,972 shares. 6,535 were reported by Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Co. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com invested 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co holds 112,155 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Tcw has invested 1.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clean Yield Group holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,043 shares. 28,967 were reported by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc owns 264,168 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability holds 13,075 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Legacy Prns reported 23,558 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 45,641 shares to 25,973 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 543,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 13,109 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors reported 37,922 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Prudential reported 609,594 shares stake. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waterfront Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 123,000 shares. Brinker Inc stated it has 5,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Limited Liability Corporation invested in 57,223 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 75,000 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated owns 4.67M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.84M shares stake. Moreover, Cibc Markets Corp has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 85,071 shares. Adage Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 16,133 shares. Nuveen Asset Management reported 1.28 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 77,542 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $96.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 107,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.