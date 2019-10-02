Regency Centers (REG) Gets BidaskScore Higher Rating; Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Equity research analysts at BidaskScore’s research division upgraded Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG)‘s stock to a Buy on Tuesday morning.

Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) investors sentiment is 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is flat, as only 211 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 169 sold and decreased their positions in Avalonbay Communities Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 139.52 million shares, up from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Avalonbay Communities Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 136 Increased: 166 New Position: 45.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.60 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. It has a 40.26 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

Among 2 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Regency Centers has $7200 highest and $6700 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 0.38% above currents $69.24 stock price. Regency Centers had 6 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) has “Sector Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.54M for 17.85 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

Presima Inc. holds 11.66% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for 360,300 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 1.31 million shares or 7.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 6.42% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 5.61% in the stock. Apg Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 2.69 million shares.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.89 billion. As of January 31, 2009, the firm owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 32.4 P/E ratio. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities.

