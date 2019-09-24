Regency Centers Corporation (REG)’s Financial Results Comparing With EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers Corporation 67 9.73 N/A 1.70 39.33 EPR Properties 77 9.17 N/A 3.74 19.89

In table 1 we can see Regency Centers Corporation and EPR Properties’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Regency Centers Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than EPR Properties, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6% EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Regency Centers Corporation is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.5. EPR Properties’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regency Centers Corporation and EPR Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EPR Properties 1 2 0 2.67

EPR Properties on the other hand boasts of a $61.67 consensus price target and a -19.72% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regency Centers Corporation and EPR Properties has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 87.6%. About 0.7% of Regency Centers Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of EPR Properties’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67% EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24%

For the past year Regency Centers Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than EPR Properties.

Summary

EPR Properties beats on 8 of the 10 factors Regency Centers Corporation.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.