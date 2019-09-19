Regency Centers Corporation (REG) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Contrasting side by side

Both Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers Corporation 67 9.82 N/A 1.70 39.33 Whitestone REIT 13 4.50 N/A 0.51 25.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Whitestone REIT appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Regency Centers Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Regency Centers Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Whitestone REIT, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6% Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Regency Centers Corporation is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Whitestone REIT’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regency Centers Corporation and Whitestone REIT are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 62% respectively. Regency Centers Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Whitestone REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67% Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4%

For the past year Regency Centers Corporation has stronger performance than Whitestone REIT

Summary

Regency Centers Corporation beats Whitestone REIT on 10 of the 9 factors.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.