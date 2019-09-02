Regency Centers Corporation (REG) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.11 N/A 1.70 39.33 SL Green Realty Corp. 86 5.33 N/A 2.67 30.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Regency Centers Corporation and SL Green Realty Corp. SL Green Realty Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Regency Centers Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than SL Green Realty Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6% SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Regency Centers Corporation is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. SL Green Realty Corp.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Regency Centers Corporation and SL Green Realty Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SL Green Realty Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

SL Green Realty Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $97 consensus price target and a 20.92% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regency Centers Corporation and SL Green Realty Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 0%. Regency Centers Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67% SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53%

For the past year Regency Centers Corporation was more bullish than SL Green Realty Corp.

Summary

Regency Centers Corporation beats SL Green Realty Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.