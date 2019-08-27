Regency Centers Corporation (REG) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Retail industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.02 N/A 1.70 39.33 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 20 0.82 N/A 26.44 0.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regency Centers Corporation and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regency Centers Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Regency Centers Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 166% 20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of Regency Centers Corporation shares and 75.2% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Regency Centers Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.05% are Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 1.31% 2.88% -7.47% 6.98% 0% 19.94%

For the past year Regency Centers Corporation was less bullish than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.