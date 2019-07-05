Regency Centers Corp. (REG) Market Value Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.70 Million; Baillie Gifford & Company Holding In Irobot (IRBT) Was Has Boosted

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 55,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.00M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 313,718 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Irobot (IRBT) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 32,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 742,391 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.37 million, up from 710,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Irobot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 344,068 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 130,412 shares to 882,822 shares, valued at $41.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century accumulated 635,613 shares. Natixis holds 74,103 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% or 59,704 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Smithfield Trust Company invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 884,727 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 2.35 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 158,560 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Corp New York owns 17,100 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Citigroup Inc reported 241,230 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Contravisory Inv Management Inc has 5,480 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 62,289 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.82 million for 17.92 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $6.41 million activity. Stacy Michelle had sold 1,500 shares worth $171,000. The insider CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold 17,409 shares worth $2.11 million. Shares for $1.06M were sold by Cerda Christian on Monday, January 7. $211,540 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 13,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 3,217 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Guggenheim Llc reported 3,541 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.16% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 0.01% stake. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 1.11% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 10,723 shares. Shelton holds 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 328 shares. Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 247,100 shares. Adirondack Tru accumulated 30 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 0.9% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Co has 2,069 shares.