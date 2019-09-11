Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

As Conglomerates companies, Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.51% and 41.88%. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. was more bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.