Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.51% and 50.55%. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited -0.2% 2.52% 0% 0% 0% 2.83%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.