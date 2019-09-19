Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 52.51% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. was more bullish than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.