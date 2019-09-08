Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

We are contrasting Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Seaboard Corporation 4,136 0.75 N/A 18.91 215.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Seaboard Corporation. Seaboard Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Seaboard Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Seaboard Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares and 19% of Seaboard Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 78.33% of Seaboard Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. was less bullish than Seaboard Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Seaboard Corporation beats Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.