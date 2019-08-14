Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.51% and 73.44%. Competitively, 0.21% are Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.