Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) Reaches $10.32 52-Week High; Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.04 target or 7.00% above today’s $10.32 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $387.00 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $11.04 price target is reached, the company will be worth $27.09M more. It closed at $10.32 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Beazley PLC has GBX 700 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 647’s average target is 6.77% above currents GBX 606 stock price. Beazley PLC had 37 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Reduce” on Thursday, July 25. The stock of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 16. Berenberg maintained Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) rating on Thursday, April 11. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 622 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Top Pick”. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The stock of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. UBS upgraded Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) rating on Monday, September 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 650 target. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. See Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) latest ratings:

19/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

16/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 665.00 New Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

02/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 635.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Upgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 575.00 New Target: GBX 635.00 Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 465.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. The company has market cap of $387.00 million. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It has a 66.58 P/E ratio.

More important recent Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. Receives Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE – GlobeNewswire” on October 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on January 22, 2018 – GlobeNewswire”, Pehub.com published: “Carlyle’s SPAC Regalwood Global Energy goes public – PE Hub” on December 01, 2017. More interesting news about Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Blank check company Regalwood Global Energy files for a $300 million IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 02, 2017.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.21 billion GBP. The company's Life, Accident & Health segment underwrites life, health, personal accident, sports, and income protection risks. It has a 20 P/E ratio. The Company’s Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.