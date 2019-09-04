Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) Reaches $10.30 52-Week High; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)

Among 5 analysts covering Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Karyopharm Therapeutics has $29 highest and $6 lowest target. $16.20’s average target is 89.92% above currents $8.53 stock price. Karyopharm Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by JP Morgan. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KPTI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. See Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

The stock increased 2.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 1.16 million shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss $38.5M; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation From FDA for the Treatment of Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 78c; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Treatment of Patients with Penta-Refractory Multiple; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM STORM STUDY AT END OF APRIL 2018; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 1b/2 STOMP Data at the European Hematology Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be $155 Million; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR ACHIEVES ORR OF 25.4%, DOR 4.4 MONTHS; 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company has market cap of $528.18 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 0.49% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Prudential Financial reported 88,530 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 21,985 shares. Moore Management Lp accumulated 0.02% or 100,000 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 586,659 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisors owns 444,900 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 44,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Ameritas Investment holds 0% or 4,019 shares. Millennium Lc holds 2.72 million shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). 8.44 million were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 558,049 shares. 218,978 are held by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp.

