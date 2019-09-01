Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) Contrasting side by side

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.