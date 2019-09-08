Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.01 N/A 0.08 135.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors at 52.51% and 41.37% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.