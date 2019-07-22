Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Comparison side by side

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 227.46 N/A 0.06 174.14

Table 1 demonstrates Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.