Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) Contrasting side by side

Both Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.