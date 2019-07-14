Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparison side by side

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 52.51% and 70.25% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. was more bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.