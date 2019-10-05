Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 28.00M 0.14 73.50 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 271,580,989.33% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares and 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 6 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.