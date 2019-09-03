Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Collier Creek Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Collier Creek Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.