Regal (RBC) Valuation Declined While Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $4.87 Million

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regal (RBC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 8,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 30,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Regal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 273,901 shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 8%; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES REGAL CINEMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 228,458 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 288,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 595,751 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares to 107,520 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 32,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Lp reported 5,512 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 220,784 shares. 11,704 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. 8,679 are owned by Amalgamated Bank. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Eaton Vance Management reported 37,200 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh accumulated 0.33% or 356,500 shares. American Group Inc reported 0.03% stake. South Dakota Council stated it has 53,100 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 11,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 73 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 108,738 shares. Hengehold Capital Limited Liability Com holds 4,750 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 10 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.08% or 23,190 shares.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC: Buy the dip on Intelsat’s 5G tumble – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RBC Lifts Stryker Price Target, Says Medtech Company Positioned For Growth – Benzinga” published on March 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC Discusses Jumia’s Outlook – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner downgraded at RBC, Deutsche Bank after dismal guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Q2 reflects capital markets, personal & commercial banking growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.