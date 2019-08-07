Regal (RBC) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined; As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Share Price Rose, Alliancebernstein LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regal (RBC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 8,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 30,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Regal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $72.05. About 176,990 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Melsta Regal Finance to Evolving from Negative; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FINAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT HK$0.071; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 324,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.07M, up from 709,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 49,791 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capri Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 611,084 shares to 589,596 shares, valued at $27.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,718 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Laurion Cap Management Lp owns 15,760 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancshares owns 78,622 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 275,700 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. 14,885 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Numerixs Inv Techs invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.1% or 5,303 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 4.47M shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 318,786 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Aqr Cap Management Limited Com owns 347,715 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.77% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 14,757 shares.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RBC to announce third quarter results on August 21, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Regal Beloit Corporation’s (NYSE:RBC) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nexa’s Zinc Business Has Room To Grow, But RBC Says Sentiment Remains Negative – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner downgraded at RBC, Deutsche Bank after dismal guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 10,530 shares to 20,780 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf.