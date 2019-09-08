Regal (RBC) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Lowered Holding by $715,311 as Stock Price Declined; Stewart & Patten Co Holding in Carnival (CCL) Has Upped by $819,200

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regal (RBC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 8,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 30,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Regal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 367,133 shares traded or 32.59% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 16,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 212,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, up from 195,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Company Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Carlson Capital LP holds 0.26% or 286,300 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp stated it has 44,897 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 298 are held by Shelton Cap. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp invested in 4,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ballentine Ltd invested in 4,435 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp reported 209,407 shares. Hills Financial Bank Trust has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 9,471 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 202,291 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 15,192 shares to 460,217 shares, valued at $25.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,092 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 32,149 shares to 184,629 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treas (USFR) by 13,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf.