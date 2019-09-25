Regal Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Autozone (AZO) Stake as Share Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Increased Holding

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1095.84. About 237,808 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $182.71. About 14.20M shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS IT HAS EXPANDED POLICY TO CURB ORGANIZATIONS USING FAKE ACCOUNTS -INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 24/04/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE WARNS FACEBOOK OVER DATA COLLECTION: HB; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the company understands the “legitimate” fears people have about Facebook on the latest Recode Decode episode:; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s financial results for the quarter ending March 31 should reflect the early reaction to Cambridge Analytica-related reports published March 17; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under-16s; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,462 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 16,442 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim & Co has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 299,990 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Lc owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 37,459 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 368,183 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.64% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1,757 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.35% or 14,093 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.48% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Captrust Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 131 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,530 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 30,215 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 34,555 shares to 35,255 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 89,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 14,210 shares to 76,270 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,935 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.