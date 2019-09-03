Regal Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding in Exxon Mobil (Call) (XOM) by $3.21 Million as Stock Value Declined; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (XOM) by 98.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 40,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic Int holds 1.22M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 1.26 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Driehaus Ltd Liability accumulated 3,438 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 24,324 shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated has 2.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 108,697 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.58% or 103,245 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Daiwa Sb Ltd has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 2.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 572,537 shares. 21,570 are owned by Albion Fincl Grp Ut. Redmond Asset Lc holds 0.11% or 3,041 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 19,855 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,419 shares to 86,475 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Management LP reported 0.77% stake. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru has 157,646 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Bennicas And Assoc holds 4.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 41,994 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated owns 978,401 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated holds 0.91% or 51,808 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marvin & Palmer owns 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,867 shares. Davidson owns 4.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 391,648 shares. Financial Advisers Lc invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boltwood Cap Mngmt has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,962 shares. Florida-based Butensky Cohen Fincl Security has invested 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srb Corp invested 19.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 153,056 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Com reported 0.15% stake. Dudley Shanley Inc has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,194 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.