Regal Investment Advisors Stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) Cut as Share Price Declined; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $361,950; Market Valuation Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.46. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 113,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 113,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 2.29 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,816 shares to 95,120 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12M for 17.90 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.