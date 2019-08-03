Regal Investment Advisors Stake in Altria Group (Call) (MO) Has Cut by $3.42 Million as Stock Declined; Target (TGT) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Trimmed Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Call) (MO) by 99.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 60,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 60,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Gru Incorporated reported 29,226 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0.5% or 39,440 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company owns 9,580 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Griffin Asset has 19,943 shares. Asset One Company Limited reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 810 are owned by Hillsdale Mgmt. Endowment LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 141,827 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,184 shares. Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 16,016 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0.12% or 8,930 shares in its portfolio. Barton Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 6,740 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 11,958 shares to 226,532 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 66,570 shares to 181,613 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 12.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Improvements Do Not Justify the Higher Multiple in Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Target Stock Has Gained 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Target Stock Can Clear $100 â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Target Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.