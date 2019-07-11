Regal Investment Advisors Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $588,744; Winslow Asset Management Position in Nordson Com (NDSN) Cut by $381,480 as Stock Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,958 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 80,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 3.75 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,473 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 101,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 73,521 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 15.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.06 million for 18.35 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.13% EPS growth.

