Regal Investment Advisors Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; H&R Block (HRB)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 7.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc acquired 4,165 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 61,088 shares with $8.54M value, up from 56,923 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

H&R Block Inc (HRB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 179 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 140 reduced and sold their equity positions in H&R Block Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 192.97 million shares, up from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding H&R Block Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 104 Increased: 128 New Position: 51.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 26,730 shares. Madison Invest stated it has 205,694 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Richard C Young Limited has 96,202 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Company reported 96,068 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca reported 3.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.24% or 282,458 shares. Karpus Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,375 shares. Ent Corporation holds 27,267 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 68,594 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,309 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 4.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saturna Cap reported 672,697 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cognios Capital Ltd Company has 19,872 shares. Cetera Advisors reported 75,471 shares stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company has market cap of $5.56 billion. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the firm or by franchisees. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, review of tax returns by a tax professional, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 3.87% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. for 5.00 million shares. Hamlin Capital Management Llc owns 2.03 million shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 168,447 shares. The France-based Tobam has invested 1.31% in the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 38,470 shares.