Regal Investment Advisors Position in Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) Has Trimmed by $2.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; Dearborn Partners Has Raised Its Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Stake by $4.77 Million

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 37,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 163,352 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, up from 126,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $169.95. About 185,523 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 15,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $156.96. About 631,454 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,746 shares to 65,072 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,308 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 82,817 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.02% or 2,134 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,600 shares. 26,484 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. Qv Investors Inc holds 0.96% or 52,209 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 9,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 663,247 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Prescott Group Inc Ltd Com holds 0.26% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 10,000 shares. Amg Natl State Bank has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 4,177 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 1,782 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Casey’s (CASY) Stock Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,934 shares to 122,888 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 10,675 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 62,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,399 shares. 158,678 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. 10,025 were accumulated by Vident Advisory Llc. Tobam stated it has 95,096 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Int Ltd holds 1,781 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 29,245 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,770 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dearborn Prns Lc invested in 0.14% or 13,381 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 22,232 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hartford Inv Management reported 0.06% stake. Harvey Investment Commerce Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 169,092 shares or 0.22% of the stock.