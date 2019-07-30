Regal Investment Advisors Position in Aflac (Call) (AFL) Has Cut by $2.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Valuation Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Raised Its Stake

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 16,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, up from 61,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $168.52. About 118,314 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (Call) (AFL) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 42,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 800 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40,000, down from 43,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 797,245 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 44,462 shares to 425,777 shares, valued at $31.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 30,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,008 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,364 shares to 62,925 shares, valued at $17.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5. Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29 million.

