Regal Investment Advisors Lowered Its Medtronic Plc (Call) (MDT) Position by $2.93 Million; Sterling Investment Management Has Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (Call) (MDT) by 98.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 32,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 32,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $99.82. About 3.02 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 19.05 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.15 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,934 shares to 122,888 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,202 shares to 11,328 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,866 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

