Regal Investment Advisors Lifted Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $692,150 as Stock Value Rose; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Raised Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 41,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 9.88 million shares traded or 17.40% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5324.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 69,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 70,515 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $740,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 35.25M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE – WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BLN RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applied Markets; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 27/03/2018 – VIETNAM’S VIETJET AVIATION AND GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES SIGN $800 MLN CONTRACT FOR PURCHASING AND LEASING 6 AIRBUS A321NEO PLANES – VIETJET

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 58,900 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,700 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 12,645 shares. Bard Inc reported 0.34% stake. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 14,682 shares. Permanens Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Lp accumulated 0.16% or 94,569 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc invested in 5,586 shares or 0.12% of the stock. City invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,633 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 239,231 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Boston Partners invested in 0% or 78,975 shares. Mackenzie reported 654,957 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 352,729 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 884,100 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Davenport & Limited Liability holds 40,920 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com holds 21,779 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 95,885 shares. 46,407 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Management Limited Co. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 464,271 shares. Moreover, Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Verus Fincl invested in 13,368 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bingham Osborn Scarborough reported 0.02% stake. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 54,933 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Notis stated it has 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bsw Wealth Prns reported 32,750 shares. 32,905 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Regents Of The University Of California reported 40,075 shares. Patten Group Inc accumulated 13,648 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 40,353 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 21.31 million shares.