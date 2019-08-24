Regal Investment Advisors Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Position; Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 21.57% above currents $109.51 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $143 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LLY in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $129 target in Thursday, March 21 report. See Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $135.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Edward Jones Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $129 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $121 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $134 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Initiate

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 19.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc acquired 4,567 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 28,416 shares with $3.50M value, up from 23,849 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $218.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 23.20% above currents $115.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Western Management Comm owns 1,955 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Holderness Investments Com stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 45,094 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 22,008 shares. Spc owns 4,484 shares. 34,880 were accumulated by Mengis Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Chase Investment Counsel has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,492 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hilltop owns 26,530 shares. 214,399 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm. Old West Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.69% or 15,528 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Invest Management Llc invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 0% stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider REED DEBRA L bought $502,074.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) stake by 53,637 shares to 55,231 valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aflac Inc (Call) (NYSE:AFL) stake by 42,205 shares and now owns 800 shares. Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $79.18 million activity. 210,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $26.97 million on Friday, March 1. On Monday, July 15 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, makes, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $105.73 billion. It operates through two divisions, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency.

