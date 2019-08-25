Regal Investment Advisors Increases Position in Store Cap (Prn) (STOR); Tnb Financial Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $563,576 as Share Value Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.87M shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,373 shares to 63,975 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr B.

