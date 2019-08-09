Regal Investment Advisors Increased Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $561,741 as Market Value Rose; As Zillow Group (Z) Valuation Rose, Holder Ancient Art LP Has Cut Its Holding

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 3.83 million shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 23,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 2.61M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (NYSE:XOM) by 40,166 shares to 600 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) by 20,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Management Corp owns 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,331 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt reported 33,311 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1.2% or 318,127 shares. Culbertson A N Inc reported 63,379 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 35,000 shares. Allstate Corporation has 100,869 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Inc has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Skba Capital Mgmt Lc holds 131,630 shares. Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) invested 2.8% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fincl Counselors Inc holds 151,626 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company reported 0.94% stake. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 87,000 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Cap has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,499 shares. Barnett Commerce has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.