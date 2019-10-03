Regal Investment Advisors Increased Its Sysco (SYY) Stake; FB Financial (FBK) Sellers Increased By 0.15% Their Shorts

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) had an increase of 0.15% in short interest. FBK’s SI was 394,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.15% from 393,500 shares previously. With 66,500 avg volume, 6 days are for FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)’s short sellers to cover FBK’s short positions. The SI to FB Financial Corporation’s float is 2.4%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 50,366 shares traded. FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FBK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBK); 22/05/2018 – FB FINANCIAL CORP FBK.N SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $41.25/SHR; 23/04/2018 – FB FINANCIAL CORP FBK.N – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.66, EXCLUDING MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES; 23/04/2018 – FB FINANCIAL CORP – INITIATING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial 1Q EPS 63c; 25/05/2018 – FB Financial Announces Closing of Secondary Offering and Exercise of Overallotment Option; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial Declares Initial Dividend of 6c; 22/05/2018 – FB Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering; 21/05/2018 – FB Financial Corporation Announces Secondary Offering; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial Corporation Declares Initial Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 3467.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc acquired 17,339 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 17,839 shares with $1.26M value, up from 500 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $40.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 1.99M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 10,037 shares to 7,827 valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) stake by 18,750 shares and now owns 10,061 shares. Global X Fds (SDIV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nexus Inv Inc reported 0.1% stake. Smith Salley And Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,392 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.12% or 716,142 shares in its portfolio. Girard Partners Limited holds 14,111 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank stated it has 26,833 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Butensky Cohen Security reported 31,435 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Cap World Invsts stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Eagle Ridge Inv holds 5,875 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,975 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Melvin Management LP has 0.29% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Covington Capital Management owns 1,166 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,879 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.24% or 415,300 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 5,529 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.02M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.67’s average target is -1.22% below currents $78.63 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 13. Buckingham Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $8400 target. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by Bank of America. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, June 4. Barclays Capital maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It offers interest bearing depository services and products; commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies.