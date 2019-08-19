Regal Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake in Store Cap (Prn) (STOR) by $350,196; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $458.98 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 351,564 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $245.36. About 1.08 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 0.45% stake. 852,361 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Natixis LP reported 303,119 shares. Nuveen Asset Management accumulated 350,980 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 534,809 shares. Aew Mgmt LP reported 2.20M shares stake. Moreover, Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Starr has 1.03% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 77,080 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hilton Management Lc holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Advisory Ser Ltd Liability accumulated 1,000 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc holds 2.37% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 101,460 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 20,834 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 154,908 shares to 600 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (Call) (NYSE:MDT) by 32,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP).

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $14.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 636,338 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $443.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 443,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Management holds 1.86% or 30,197 shares in its portfolio. Northern accumulated 12.06 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 3,655 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Leuthold Gru Inc Ltd Liability Com has 1.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 47,007 shares. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.92% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Asset Management invested in 923 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,100 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 6,777 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc reported 5,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 997 are owned by Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company. Gladius Cap Mgmt L P, Illinois-based fund reported 27,579 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 146,230 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co reported 3,600 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Texas-based Holt Advsr Ltd Dba Holt Prns LP has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).