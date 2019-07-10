Regal Investment Advisors Increased American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position By $561,329; Cubesmart Has 0.73 Sentiment

Cubesmart (CUBE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 92 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 126 sold and reduced their holdings in Cubesmart. The investment managers in our database now own: 176.70 million shares, up from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cubesmart in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 101 Increased: 64 New Position: 28.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 10.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,763 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 69,683 shares with $5.84 million value, up from 62,920 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $44.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 195,606 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased Duke Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DUK) stake by 46,732 shares to 400 valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,014 shares and now owns 25,561 shares. Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of AEP in report on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AEP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Partners LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,715 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,600 shares. Carroll Financial Associate reported 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tiedemann Advsr Llc has invested 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 8,560 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Security Trust has 0.15% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Victory Capital holds 0.05% or 258,968 shares. Schulhoff & accumulated 2,435 shares. Legacy Private Trust Communications reported 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 44,209 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 0.03% stake. Jump Trading Ltd Llc invested in 23,167 shares. Vident Advisory Llc reported 10,212 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding owns 137,641 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CubeSmart (CUBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 139,730 shares traded. CubeSmart (CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c

Green Street Investors Llc holds 6.88% of its portfolio in CubeSmart for 387,857 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 4.20 million shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 2.97% invested in the company for 5.66 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 2.89% in the stock. Presima Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 608,800 shares.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 39.57 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.