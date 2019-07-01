Regal Investment Advisors Holds Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR); As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stock Price Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Raised Holding by $3.70 Million

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 109.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 97,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, up from 89,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 920,681 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Take Several Months to Complete; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – Nothing Is Going Right at Campbell; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co Announces CEO Transition Plan; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – DENISE M. MORRISON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR, HAS CHOSEN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Forms New U.S. Snacking Unit: Campbell Snacks

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,888 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 113,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.75. About 1.23M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (Call) (NYSE:EXC) by 18,229 shares to 900 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,863 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Appoints Martin S. Craighead to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 1.38 million shares. 10,609 are owned by Srb Corp. D E Shaw stated it has 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 145,997 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com stated it has 0.55% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 72,473 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 218,628 shares. Cohen Klingenstein accumulated 18,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Paragon Mngmt Limited Com reported 154 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs invested in 2.62 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Aviance Cap Management Ltd accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Meyer Handelman Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 133,990 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 35,300 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 832,609 shares.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Activism Enough To Heat Up Campbell’s Soup? – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Third Point – Campbell Soup – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Billionaire’s Battle With Campbell Soup Ends With Truce – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Campbell Soup Company Announces the Webcast of Its Investor Day Presentation – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 29, 2019.