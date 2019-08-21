Regal Investment Advisors Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Lifted by $454,314; Atricure (ATRC) Stake Maintained by Pentwater Capital Management Lp

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 6,076 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 101,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 90,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 561,444 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 23,449 shares to 400 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 27,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5.41M shares to 101,000 shares, valued at $28.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 166,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4.