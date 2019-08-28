Regal Investment Advisors Holding in Exelon (Call) (EXC) Has Cut by $911,450; Girard Partners LTD Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Raised by $443,112 as Shares Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (Call) (EXC) by 95.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45,000, down from 19,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 2.58 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 3,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 30,532 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 26,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 1.12 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Corp holds 5,900 shares. 32,438 are held by Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh. Thomasville Natl Bank has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Koshinski Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). South Dakota Council stated it has 113,492 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.03% or 157,366 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associates Inc holds 54,511 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. 740,976 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 35,886 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 511,729 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 643,627 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd invested in 59,897 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Jolley Asset Management Lc owns 41,574 shares. Bluestein R H & owns 13,900 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS will more than double its space at Tampa International Airport – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML positive on UPS’ CFO hire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 13,288 shares to 53,640 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 5,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,346 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,142 shares to 34,568 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 11,948 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.05% or 109,351 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.34% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Boys Arnold And holds 0.19% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr owns 558 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 376,352 shares. Blackrock reported 72.23 million shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 2,605 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil reported 0.66% stake. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Waddell And Reed holds 1.61M shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 18,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baltimore stated it has 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).