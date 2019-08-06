Regal Investment Advisors Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Upped as Stock Price Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Has Increased Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $184.99. About 176,626 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 122,888 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 113,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 793,545 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,549 shares to 305,094 shares, valued at $137.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.