Regal Investment Advisors Has Upped Pfizer (PFE) Position By $4.96 Million; Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) SI Decreased By 1.2%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) had a decrease of 1.2% in short interest. SYRS’s SI was 1.86M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.2% from 1.88M shares previously. With 204,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s short sellers to cover SYRS’s short positions. The SI to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 8.62%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 93,173 shares traded. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has declined 23.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SYRS News: 10/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $370M; 16/04/2018 – Syros Announces New Preclinical Data on SY-1365 Showing Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Multiple Models of Heavily Pretreated; 23/04/2018 – DJ Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYRS); 26/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AllianceBernstein Holding, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Ply; 15/05/2018 – Casdin Capital LLC Exits Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals; 16/05/2018 – SYROS TO PRESENT ON DESIGN OF ONGOING PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SY-1365 AT UPCOMING ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Expects to Open Expansion Cohorts in Phase 1 Trial in Mid-2018; 12/03/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 14/05/2018 – Aisling Capital LLC Exits Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals; 16/04/2018 – SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECT TO OPEN EXPANSION COHORTS IN PHASE 1 TRIAL IN MID-2018

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 12807.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc acquired 115,266 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 116,166 shares with $5.03M value, up from 900 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $204.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company has market cap of $487.19 million. The Company’s lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012.

More notable recent Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYRS) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Syros down 25% on pricing equity offerings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 10.19% above currents $36.91 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott also bought $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii stake by 7,028 shares to 53,733 valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Global X Fds (SDIV) stake by 22,352 shares and now owns 15,335 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Ltd Liability Co owns 153,001 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 52,406 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 0.34% or 35,770 shares. M Secs has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bp Pcl holds 576,000 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. New York-based Boyar Asset Mgmt has invested 3.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 2.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Natixis holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.97M shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division reported 0.56% stake. Bb&T Corp reported 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Cohen Management has 0.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 69,506 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.48% or 12,091 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability owns 122,211 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).