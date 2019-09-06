Regal Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding in Chevron New (CVX); Dean Capital Management Stake in Csg Systems International (CSGS) Has Trimmed by $2.18 Million

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (CSGS) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 52,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 15,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, down from 67,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Csg Systems International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 40,798 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING 000012.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 4.0 BLN YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 23,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.99 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (NYSE:CLX) by 15,545 shares to 300 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) by 20,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.77 million for 19.65 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.