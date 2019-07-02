Regal Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in Abbvie (ABBV) as Valuation Declined; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Lowered as Stock Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 90,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 786,591 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, down from 877,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 14.23 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,120 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 89,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 9.71 million shares traded or 22.38% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 18/05/2018 - FDA - MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 30/05/2018 - AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP) by 11,954 shares to 300 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ) by 28,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DUK).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,723 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc has 1.39% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs owns 107,827 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mackenzie Fincl reported 128,288 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 37,429 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 29,488 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. 16,619 were reported by First Bank & Trust Tru Communication Of Newtown. Css Ltd Company Il invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Economic Planning Grp Adv invested in 0.07% or 2,886 shares. Cullinan Assoc accumulated 11,500 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 57,674 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 64,491 shares stake. Associated Banc holds 0.25% or 53,135 shares. Becker Cap holds 0.04% or 13,301 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd reported 279,429 shares or 3.89% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roberts Glore Co Il reported 2.44% stake. Clean Yield Group Inc invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guild Investment Management Incorporated owns 59,090 shares for 4.16% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap LP holds 24,429 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Orrstown reported 3,600 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp has 288,600 shares. Bokf Na has 705,221 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank owns 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,129 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sand Hill Global Advsr Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Df Dent And Co holds 61,802 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.59 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 406,677 shares to 13.40 million shares, valued at $247.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 19,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS).