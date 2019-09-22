Regal Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Autozone (AZO) by $422,016 as Share Price Rose; Bny Mellon Corp. (BK) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake by $341,792 as Market Value Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 282,484 shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bny Mellon Corp. (BK) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 7,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.72 million, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bny Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 3.95M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 21/05/2018 – 79WM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – BNY Mellon AMNA names new head of investment strategy; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CONCLUDES INVESTOR DAY; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchases(s)

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qv Incorporated reported 1.39% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 2,608 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Com reported 1,126 shares. Syntal Prtn Lc invested in 0.36% or 1,535 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 916 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt has 691 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kirr Marbach Ltd Co In reported 4.19% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 41,523 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.24% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 328,328 were reported by Nordea Inv. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 35 shares. 1.04 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Oppenheimer And holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,668 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 3,669 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 62,596 shares to 62,896 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 26,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,612 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 179,580 shares in its portfolio. 1.09M are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Ballentine Partners Ltd invested in 13,703 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.15% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 59,027 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 10,650 are owned by Marathon Mgmt. 6,627 were reported by Jnba Fin. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Victory Mngmt Incorporated has 114,313 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.06% or 49,332 shares in its portfolio. 224,502 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp B by 455,098 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $271.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).